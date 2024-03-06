Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA conducts searches outside state for suspects

Following the explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe near Whitefield in Bengaluru, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its probe, expanding its scope beyond the city limits. Operations have extended to multiple states, with the focus on tracking down suspected individuals associated with the incident. Notably, five suspects have been apprehended in Chennai by NIA officials.

In recent developments, the NIA team revisited the site of the blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Kundalahalli for further examination. Working closely with local authorities, NIA officers meticulously reconstructed the path believed to have been taken by the suspect from a nearby bus stop to the cafe. Additionally, the agency is actively investigating the suspect’s network of contacts in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, although reports of five arrests in Chennai have been refuted by officials, clarifying that no arrests have been made as yet.

Rameshwaram Cafe, located adjacent to another Darshini Hotel with a boarding facility, attracts a considerable crowd, particularly from nearby IT companies. Officials speculate that the attackers may have targeted the cafe due to its popularity and the anticipated high foot traffic, based on intelligence reports.