Refreshing Broccoli and Pear Juice Recipe

To prepare broccoli and pear juice, follow these steps:

Ingredients:

– 1 ripe pear

– 1 cup chopped broccoli

– 1/2 cup water

– Honey or maple syrup (optional, for sweetness)

– Ice cubes (optional, for serving)

Instructions:

1. Wash the pear and broccoli thoroughly under running water.

2. Peel the pear and remove the core and seeds. Chop the pear into smaller pieces.

3. Cut the broccoli into florets, discarding the tough stems.

4. In a blender, combine the chopped pear, broccoli florets, and water.

5. Blend the ingredients until smooth and well-combined. If the mixture is too thick, you can add more water to reach your desired consistency.

6. Taste the juice and add honey or maple syrup if you prefer a sweeter taste.

7. Once ready, pour the juice into glasses over ice cubes if desired.

8. Serve the broccoli and pear juice immediately and enjoy!

Feel free to adjust the ingredients and sweetness according to your taste preferences. You can also add other fruits or vegetables like spinach or cucumber for added nutrition.