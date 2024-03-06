SC Bans Tiger Safaris in Jim Corbett’s Core Zones

Supreme Court bans tiger safaris in Jim Corbett’s core zones, allowing only peripheral and buffer zones, as per the hearing of a petition by Gaurav Bansal. The bench, comprising Justices BR Gavai, PK Mishra, and Sandeep Mehta, criticized the Uttarakhand government’s plan for a tiger safari and zoo within the national park, emphasizing the forest-tiger interconnection.

While permitting safari establishments in peripheral zones, the court emphasized strict compliance with prescribed conditions. It rebuked former Uttarakhand Forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat and forest officials for unauthorized tree felling, highlighting the detrimental impact of political-commercial interests on the environment.

The Supreme Court’s directive for the CBI to investigate the matter within three months underscores the seriousness of the environmental concerns raised. The move reflects the court’s commitment to hold accountable those responsible for environmental damage attributed to political and commercial motives.