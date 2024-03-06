SpaceX Dragon ‘Endeavour’ docks successfully; Astronauts begin 6-month mission aboard ISS

A team consisting of three NASA astronauts and one Russian cosmonaut successfully docked at the International Space Station (ISS) on Tuesday (Mar 5).

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, dubbed “Endeavour,” securely attached itself to the orbital laboratory, marking the commencement of the six-month mission for NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt, and Jeanette Epps, alongside Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin.

NASA, in an official statement on its website, disclosed that the docking of the Dragon spacecraft to the ISS occurred at 2:28 am EST while the station orbited 260 statute miles over Newfoundland.

Embarking from Florida atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, the quartet embarked on their interstellar voyage in the late hours of Sunday (Mar 3).

Their arrival at the ISS heralded the onset of a diverse array of scientific experiments, encompassing over 200 distinct endeavors. Within the boundless realm of space, these experiments hold the promise of unraveling enigmas, augmenting human understanding, and charting a course for future exploration.

One such experiment entails transporting stem cells to space to probe their potential impact on degenerative diseases, while another focuses on elucidating the cellular effects of microgravity and ultraviolet radiation on plant specimens.

Furthermore, the team aims to investigate whether microalgae can serve as an effective means of mitigating carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere, thereby furnishing a renewable source of sustenance and oxygen.

The commencement of these scientific endeavors underscores the dedication of astronauts and cosmonauts to advancing human knowledge and fostering innovation in the realm of space exploration.