Spinoff series based on ‘Young Sheldon’ under making about his brother George and Mandy

Are you a fan of Sheldon’s world? Well, here’s some exciting news: CBS has officially greenlit a spinoff series of Young Sheldon, set to air in the 2024-2025 season.

In this new series, actors Montana Jordan and Emily Osment will be reprising their roles. The show, which is currently untitled, will focus on Georgie and Mandy as they navigate parenthood in Texas. Unlike Young Sheldon, this series will be presented in a multi-camera comedy format. Reports of the spinoff first surfaced in January.

The creation of the new series is attributed to Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland, all of whom were also involved in both Young Sheldon and the original series, The Big Bang Theory.

Amy Reisenback, president of CBS Entertainment, expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming spinoff, stating, “It has been a privilege to spend the last seven years with Sheldon and the Cooper family, and now this wonderful journey will continue with Georgie and Mandy. Chuck and both Steves have done a masterful job developing these characters and entertaining generations of fans with relatable, heartwarming stories brought to life by Montana and Emily. We eagerly look forward to the next chapter in this beloved universe.”