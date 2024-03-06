Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher in the highly volatile session on Wednesday. BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty touched fresh record highs during trading. At close, BSE Sensex was up 408.86 points or 0.55 percent at 74,085.99. NSE Nifty ended at 22,474.00 , up 117.70 points or 0.53 percent .

About 508 shares advanced, 2820 shares declined, and 53 shares remained unchanged. Top Nifty gainers were Bajaj Auto, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel and SBI Life Insurance. Top losers were Adani Enterprises, UltraTech Cement, NTPC, ONGC and BPCL.

Among sectors, Bank index up 1 percent, pharma and IT indices up 0.7 percent each. On the other hand, oil & gas, power, realty down 1 percent each. BSE Midcap index down 0.6 percent and Smallcap index down 2 percent.