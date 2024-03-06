Swiss chocolatier Lindt & Spruengli reports a surge in annual profit

Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli revealed a notable increase in its annual profit on Tuesday, crediting the surge to successful adjustments in pricing amid the backdrop of soaring ingredient costs and a sluggish global chocolate market.

Despite grappling with challenges posed by historically high cocoa prices and a decline in consumer spending, as reported by competitors such as Hershey’s and Modelez, Lindt effectively navigated the market’s downturn. This was achieved by passing on the increased costs to customers while managing to sustain sales volumes.

The escalation in cocoa prices, triggered by adverse weather conditions and supply constraints, has presented significant hurdles to chocolate manufacturers worldwide. Nonetheless, Lindt’s capacity to transform these obstacles into opportunities through strategic pricing adaptations has been instrumental in preserving profitability amidst market headwinds.

Vontobel analyst Jean-Philippe Bertschy, as cited by Reuters, underscored Lindt’s robust pricing power in fiscal year 2023, attributable to its global premium positioning and substantial exposure to gifting and pralines. Bertschy expressed optimism regarding Lindt’s ongoing momentum, notwithstanding the challenging cocoa price landscape.

During a press briefing, Lindt’s CEO, Adalbert Lechner, highlighted emerging shifts in consumer behavior, including the increasing popularity of weight loss medications like Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy in the U.S. and Switzerland. However, Lechner noted that the company had yet to witness any significant impact on its operations from these trends, signaling a cautious approach to market dynamics.

Lindt’s robust financial performance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, was characterized by a remarkable 17.9% surge in net income, reaching 671.4 million Swiss francs. Additionally, the company witnessed a noteworthy increase in organic sales by 10.3%, driven by post-pandemic recovery trends, particularly in the demand for premium products such as pralines.

Looking ahead, Lindt aims to sustain its growth trajectory by implementing mid-single digit price adjustments in 2024, alongside targeted organic growth ranging between 6% to 8%. The company also aspires to achieve an operating margin of 20 to 40 basis points.