Tata Motors launches Dark Edition of Nexon, Nexon EV: Price, Features

Mumbai: Leading car maker in the country, Tata Motors launched another trim of Nexon, known as Dark and EV Dark. Both vehicles have been introduced in India at the starting price of Rs 11.45 lakh and Rs 19.49 lakh, respectively. Interested customers can pre-book the vehicle from the company’s authorized dealership and online via the official website by paying fully refundable token amount.

The latest Dark trim features a fully LED headlight setup, and extended LED DRLs at the front, while the rear has been treated with connected taillight. It also comes with wireless charging, 360 camera with dynamic guidelines, a hidden capacitive touch panel for automatic climate control, a newly introduced illuminated multi-functional steering wheel and black leatherette seats.

The model is offered in both petrol and diesel powertrain options. The former features a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, while the latter is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel unit. The petrol model is mated with either a 6-speed MT, 5-speed MT, 6-speed AMT or 7-speed dual-clutch AT. The diesel version can be purchased only in 6-speed manual and AMT options.

The Nexon Dark EV is capable of producing a max output of 143 bhp and 215Nm of torque. It is powered by a 40.5kWh battery setup. It offers an ARAI-tested range of 465km on a single charge.