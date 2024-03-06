Thiruvananthapuram selected for CITIIS 2.0 among 18 Cities

Thiruvananthapuram stands as the exclusive representative from Kerala in the Union government’s CITIIS 2.0 (City Investments To Innovate, Integrate and Sustain) program, aimed at fostering climate-centric initiatives and integrated waste management, with a focus on circular economy principles. Launched by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) last November for 100 smart cities, the CITIIS 2.0 challenge attracted participation from 84 smart cities nationwide, all vying to be part of this collaborative endeavor.

Among the 18 cities selected by MoHUA for this initiative, Thiruvananthapuram joins the ranks alongside others like Agartala, Agra, and Jaipur, among others. These cities are set to receive a budget allocation of Rs 135 crore over four years, with 80% of the funding coming from the central government. The CITIIS 2.0 program emphasizes financial and technical support for projects promoting circular economy practices, particularly in the realm of integrated waste management, while also prioritizing climate action initiatives.

Thiruvananthapuram’s inclusion in this program comes as a recognition of its proposed project during the competition, aimed at addressing existing gaps in waste management efforts and striving for comprehensive coverage. With a vision for a zero waste city project, city officials are poised to leverage this opportunity to enhance waste management infrastructure and work towards achieving sustainable urban development goals.