Twin cylinder blast kills 5 of family

Lucknow: 5 people of a family were killed and 4 others injured in a fire caused by the LPG cylinders blast in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow. 2 LPG cylinders exploded in a house in the Hata Hazrat Sahab area .

The LPG cylinders exploded due to a fire, which was said to be caused by a short circuit. The fire was extinguished by 3 teams of fire brigade.

9 members of the family were rushed to the Trauma Centre of King George Medical University, where of them died. The victims were identified as Mushir, 50, his wife Husn Bano, 45, Raiya, 7, Uma, 4, and Hina, 2. Isha, 17, Lakab, 21, Amjad, 34, and Anam, 18, were hospitalised with wounds.

Further details are awaited.