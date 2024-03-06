UAE announces Full list of parking fees, zones in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah

Dubai: Authorities in the UAE released the full list of parking fees, zones in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah

Paid parking in Dubai:

Dubai parking zones are divided into 3 categories, consisting of a total of 11 zones labelled A to K. The car parking zones are categorized into 3 main types: commercial, non-commercial, and special areas. Each zone has specific parking regulations and fees.

Side parking (code A): Mon to Sat 8:00am – 10:00pm

Parking duration Fees

30 minutes Dh2

1 hour Dh4

2 hours Dh8

3 hours Dh12

4 hours Dh16

Plots parking (code B): Mon to Sat 8:00am – 10:00pm

Parking duration Fees

1 hour Dh3

2 hours Dh6

3 hours Dh9

4 hours Dh12

5 hours Dh15

24 hours Dh20

Side parking (code C): Mon to Sat 8:00am – 10:00pm

Parking duration Fees

1 hour Dh2

2 hours Dh5

3 hours Dh8

4 hours Dh11

Plots parking (code D): Mon to Sat 8:00am – 10:00pm

Parking duration Fees

1 hour Dh2

2 hours Dh4

3 hours Dh5

4 hours Dh7

24 hours Dh10

The Knowledge Village, Dubai Media City and Dubai Internet City (code F): Mon to Sat 8:00am – 6:00pm

Parking duration Fees

1 hour Dh2

2 hours Dh5

3 hours Dh8

4 hours Dh11

Burj Khalifa, Marasi Bay area and Dubai Health Care City area (code G): Mon to Sat 8:00am – 10:00pm

Parking duration Fees

1 hour Dh4

2 hours Dh8

3 hours Dh12

4 hours Dh16

Dubai Silicon Oasis (code H): Mon to Sat 8:00am – 10:00pm

Parking duration Fees

30 minutes Dh2

1 hour Dh4

2 hours Dh8

3 hours Dh12

4 hours Dh16

Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT): Mon to Sat 8:00am – 10:00pm

Codes 30min 1hr 2hrs 3hrs 4hrs 5hrs 6hrs 7hrs 8-12hrs

I — Dh10 Dh20 Dh30 Dh40 — — — —

J Dh2 Dh4 Dh8 Dh12 Dh22 — — — —

K Dh2 Dh4 Dh8 Dh12 Dh16 Dh20 Dh24 Dh28 Dh32

Parking is free in Dubai on Sunday and public holidays. Additional 30 fils is deducted from the customer’s balance when paying through SMS. No additional fees for payment through the smart application or WhatsApp.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee opens flat against US dollar in early trade

Paid parking in Abu Dhabi:

Mawaqif is the public parking system implemented by the Department of Transport in Abu Dhabi. In the emirate, all public parking zones are paid. However, free parking in Abu Dhabi is available on Sundays and public holidays. There are two types of parking zones in Abu Dhabi.

Parking type Colour Fees Max stay time Schedule

Premium White and Blue Dh3 per hr 4 hours 8am to 12am

Standard Black and Blue Dh2 per hr / Dh15 for 24hrs 24 hours Free on Sundays and Public Holidays

Residents parking spaces

Residents’ parking spaces are part of the standard parking spaces located in residential areas. These are marked with a blue line or with ‘Resident Permit Only’ Mawaqif signage. These permits are enforced from 9pm to 8am.

Fee structure for apartment and villa residents:

Fee for UAE nationals in apartments – Free for four vehicles

Fee for UAE nationals in villas – Free

For non-UAE nationals residing in villas and apartments:

First vehicle: Dh800

Second vehicle: Dh1,200

Paid parking in Sharjah:

The Sharjah paid parking facility is available on almost all the major roads of Sharjah. The parking facilities are present on Al Nahda 5, Abu Shagarah, Al Abar, Al Budaniq, Al Fisht, Al Ghuwair, Al Jubail, Al Khan, Al Khezamia, Al Layyeh, Al Mahatah, Al Mamzar, Al Manakh, Al Meraijah, Al Musalla, Al Nabaah, Al Nad, Al Nahda 1, 2, 3, 4, Al Nahdha – Industrial 1, Al Nasserya, Al Qulayaah, Al Ramtha, Al Rifaah, Al Ruqa Al Hmra, Al Shahba, Al Soor, Al Ghubaiba, Al Yarmook, Al Majarah, Al Majaz-1, 2, 3, Al Sheyookh, Al Showaihiyeen, Bu-Tina, Central Souq, Commercial Muaileh, Industrial Area 12, 13, 15, 17, Industrial Area 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, Maysaloon, Samnan, Um Altaraffa, Warehouses Lands.

Residents can use all the parking spots from 8am to 10pm. The parking fee mentioned below is applicable at all paid parking zones in Sharjah.

Hours Fees

1 hour Dh2

2 hours Dh5

3 hours Dh8

5 hours Dh12

Whole day Dh15

In Sharjah, parking is free of cost on Fridays and public holidays.

Below is the list of parking fine in Sharjah:

Dh150 for not purchasing or displaying a ticket

Dh100 for exceeding parking time

Dh1,000 for parking in handicapped reserved parking spots

Dh1,000 for booking a parking spot without a driving license