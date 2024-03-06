WHO introduces universal newborn screening guidance in Southeast Asia Region

WHO introduces guidance for universal newborn screening in Southeast Asia Region to detect hearing impairment, eye abnormalities, and neonatal jaundice early and prevent disabilities. This initiative aims to address the rising contribution of birth defects to under-five mortality, which has increased from 4% to 11% in the Region over the last two decades. The guidance emphasizes pre-symptomatic detection shortly after birth, followed by referral, diagnosis, management, and appropriate treatment to prevent long-term disability or premature death.

Saima Wazed, Regional Director of WHO Southeast Asia, underscores the importance of focusing on improving care during the first week of life to ensure every child survives and thrives. The guidance includes simple, non-invasive tests that can be integrated into existing health systems, to be conducted before discharge from health-facility births or at the first postnatal care contact after home births. Developed through a consultative process with technical experts from Member countries, the guidance is aimed at achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goal targets for maternal, newborn, and child mortality.

Wazed urges Member States and stakeholders to adopt and utilize the implementation guidance for introducing and conducting these screening tests for all newborns before hospital discharge. She emphasizes the collective responsibility to standardize screening practices, meet the SDG targets, and ensure the needs of every newborn are met, highlighting the importance of this initiative for the next generation’s well-being.