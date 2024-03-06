Wild elephant attack: Tribal woman dies in Thrissur

A 64-year-old tribal woman named Valsala tragically lost her life on Tuesday after being attacked by a wild elephant while collecting forest resources at Peringalkuthu. Her husband and tribal leader, Rajan, witnessed the incident and recounted how the elephant ambushed Valsala from behind a tree. Despite Rajan managing to escape, Valsala succumbed to the attack. Rajan, shaken by the encounter, has been hospitalized.

The elephant responsible for the attack, known as Manjakomban, has been a recurring problem in the area. Rajan promptly notified both the Forest Department and local authorities about the incident. The Chalakudy Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) has announced that Vatsala’s family will receive Rs 5 lakh as the first installment of compensation, with the Forest Protection Committee covering the costs of the post-mortem examination. Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan criticized both the State and Central governments for their neglect of people living in forest fringe areas.

In another tragic incident, a 70-year-old farmer named Palatt Abraham was fatally attacked by a gaur while working on agricultural land near the Kakkayam Dam site in Kozhikode. Abraham succumbed to his injuries after being gored by the gaur, and despite being rushed to the Medical College Hospital, he was pronounced dead upon arrival. This incident highlights the ongoing dangers faced by individuals living and working in close proximity to wildlife habitats.