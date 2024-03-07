Bangladesh Levels T20I Series with Victory Over Sri Lanka

Bangladesh’s captain Najmul Hossain Shanto showcased a stellar performance, scoring an unbeaten half-century to guide his team to victory in the second T20 international against Sri Lanka. His innings of 53 runs off 38 balls, supported by Towhid Hridoy’s 32 runs, led Bangladesh to chase down Sri Lanka’s target of 165 runs with eight wickets in hand and 11 balls to spare. This victory helped Bangladesh level the three-match series, following their loss in the first game.

The hosts, Bangladesh, made a solid start with openers Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar putting together a partnership of 68 runs in just 6.5 overs. Despite some setbacks, including the dismissals of Sarkar and Das, Hridoy and Shanto’s composed batting ensured Bangladesh’s victory in a comprehensive manner. The disciplined bowling performance by Bangladesh’s bowlers further cemented their dominance, restricting Sri Lanka’s batting lineup.

For Sri Lanka, despite efforts from batsmen like Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, and stand-in captain Charith Asalanka, they couldn’t post a formidable total. Though Angelo Mathews and Dasun Shanaka contributed with quick runs towards the end, it wasn’t enough to prevent Bangladesh from clinching the victory. The series now moves to the third and deciding match, set to take place on Friday.