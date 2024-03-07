BYD Seal EV launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Leading electric vehicle manufacturer Build Your Dreams( BYD) has launched the tech-loaded electric sedan Seal in India. The vehicle has been introduced in the country at the starting price of Rs 41 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the third product in the lineup after the all-electric e6 and the Atto 3.

BYD has already started taking the booking for the same. Interested customers can reserve the four-wheeler by paying a fully refundable token amount of Rs 1.25 lakh. It is either can be booked via the company’s authorized dealership or online through the official website. The car is offered in four colours- Aurora White, Cosmos Black, Atlantis Grey, and Artic Blue.

The Seal is available in two battery pack options – 61.44kWh and 82.56kWh. Both batteries have been created using patented blade technology. The former has been attached with a single motor, placed at the rear axle that generates a max power of 201 bhp and 310Nm of peak torque. The latter comes with both AWD and RWD configurations and has single motor that generates a maximum output of 307 bhp/360Nm of torque and 522 bhp/670Nm of torque. BYD SEAL is equipped with the first Cell-to-Body (CTB) and iTAC (Intelligent Torque Adaptation Control) technology.The BYD SEAL has a range of up to 650 km per charge and can accelerate to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds.

The car features an LED headlight, paired with boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, 15.6-inch infotainment in the centre console, a heads-up display, a three-spoke multi-function steering wheel, a digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, wireless charging, and Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) features.