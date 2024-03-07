Citizenship Amendment Act to be Implemented Before 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaffirmed the government’s commitment to implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) nationwide before the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Speaking at the Republic Summit in Delhi, Shah emphasized the significance of the CAA, which aims to provide Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from neighboring countries who entered India before December 31, 2014.

Despite being passed by Parliament and receiving presidential approval in December 2019, the CAA has faced widespread protests and has yet to be implemented. Shah’s statement follows earlier assertions by him and other members of the Modi cabinet, indicating the government’s determination to execute the law.

Shah’s assurance was echoed by Shantanu Thakur, another cabinet member, who emphasized that the implementation of the CAA will not impact the citizenship of current citizens. Thakur assured that rules for executing the CAA would be released soon, with discussions ongoing to expedite the process and provide Indian nationality to eligible beneficiaries promptly. The Home Ministry, Thakur added, has devised efficient strategies for CAA implementation, aiming for swift completion.