Commodity Market: Gold price shoots up sharply

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price appreciated sharply in Kerala. Yellow metal has touched new life-time high in the markets. Price of gold has crossed Rs 48,000 mark for the first time. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 48,080, up by Rs 320 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 6010, up by Rs 40.

In other markets in the country, cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.6629.9 per gram up by Rs.409. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6072.9 per gramm up by Rs.374.The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -2.24%, whereas in the last month it has been -1.0%.The cost of silver is Rs.74400.0 per kg down by Rs.400 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures hit yet another lifetime high of Rs 65,298 per 10 grams on Thursday getting dearer by more than Rs 2,700 in the first week of March. Gold futures were trading at Rs.65421.0 per 10 gram up by 0.373%. Silver futures were trading at Rs.75476.0 per kg up by 0.126% .

In global markets, price of spot gold ticked 0.1% lower to $2,146.29 per ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $2,153.60. Gold prices hit a record peak of $2,152.09 per ounce overnight on Wednesday, rallying for a sixth straight session. Price of spot platinum fell 0.2% to $905.70 per ounce, and palladium rose 0.3% to $1045.09. Price of palladium popped back above the $1,000 mark in the previous session for the first time since January 12. Spot silver dropped 0.4% to $24.06.