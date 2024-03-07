Court summons Kejriwal over new ED complaint

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court has summoned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear in person on March 16 following a fresh complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The complaint pertains to Kejriwal allegedly disregarding summonses issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act regarding the Delhi liquor policy case. Kejriwal had previously been asked to appear in court in response to earlier summonses.

The Enforcement Directorate’s complaint accuses Kejriwal of skipping multiple summonses, prompting the court to issue fresh summons. In a recent response to the summons, Kejriwal criticized the ED’s actions, alleging harassment of political leaders and insinuating coercion to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He suggested that refusal to join the BJP could result in jail time, insinuating a political motive behind the ED’s actions.

Kejriwal’s remarks on social media imply a political agenda behind the ED’s actions, suggesting that joining the BJP could offer immunity from legal repercussions. He cited the examples of other AAP leaders and insinuated that their reluctance to join the BJP led to legal troubles. Kejriwal’s response reflects broader political tensions and suspicions regarding the ED’s actions.