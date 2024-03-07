Documents missing from court ahead of Abhimanyu murder trial

Documents related to the murder case of SFI leader Abhimanyu M from Maharaja’s College have disappeared from the Ernakulam Sessions Court just before the trial. Among the missing items are a 5,000-page charge sheet, post-mortem report, and witness and accused statements.

Abhimanyu was fatally stabbed on July 2, 2018, allegedly by activists linked to the now-banned Popular Front of India and its affiliates. The Ernakulam District Principal Sessions Court informed the Kerala High Court about the missing documents in December 2023 and was instructed to reconstruct them. The case has faced allegations of government and police indifference, with the murder weapon yet to be recovered.

The disappearance of the documents has led to delays in the trial process. The Ernakulam District Principal Sessions Court has requested input from both the prosecution and the defence regarding the recreation of the missing records. It is anticipated that the defence may challenge the authenticity of the reconstructed documents during the court proceedings.