ED lodges new complaint against Arvind Kejriwal

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has lodged a fresh complaint with a Delhi court, seeking the prosecution of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for repeatedly disregarding multiple summonses issued to him in a money laundering case, according to official sources. The complaint specifically concerns Kejriwal’s failure to respond to summonses numbered 4 to 8 sent by the federal probe agency under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The matter is scheduled for a hearing before the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Divya Malhotra on Thursday.

Earlier, the ED had approached a local court seeking Kejriwal’s prosecution for not complying with the initial three summonses in the same money laundering case related to the now-defunct Delhi excise policy. ACMM Malhotra’s court has set a hearing date for this matter regarding summonses numbered 1 to 3 on March 16. Kejriwal, 55, has contested the legality of all ED summonses, stating that he could be questioned via videoconferencing after March 12.

The ED’s fresh complaint against Kejriwal is under Section 174 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in conjunction with Section 63(4) of the PMLA, which pertains to intentional disobedience of any direction. Additionally, it invokes sections 190(1)(a) and 200 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) for non-compliance with Section 50 of the PMLA. Kejriwal’s name has been mentioned multiple times in ED charge sheets related to the excise policy case, which alleges the use of “proceeds of crime” in the AAP’s campaign for the Goa assembly polls.