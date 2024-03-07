Expecting Wife to Do Chores Not Cruel: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court ruled that asking a husband to live separately from his family constitutes cruelty by his wife. The court emphasized that in marriage, the intent is to share future responsibilities, and expecting a wife to do household chores is not cruel but rather a part of marital obligations.

The court’s decision came during an appeal by a man against a family court’s refusal to dissolve his marriage due to cruelty by his wife. The appellant, a CISF member, cited his wife’s lack of contribution to household chores, abandonment of their home, and false criminal accusations against him. Despite his efforts to accommodate her wishes for separate living arrangements, she continued to stay with her parents, neglecting her marital duties.

The court acknowledged the husband’s efforts to maintain the marriage but concluded that the wife’s actions, including abandoning the matrimonial home and frequent stays at her parents’, amounted to cruelty. As a result, the court granted the appellant a divorce under Section 13(1)(ia) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955.