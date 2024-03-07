French Open Badminton 2024: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth enter pre-quarters

Paris: Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth entered the pre-quarter finals of French Open badminton tournament. Former World champion Sindhu defeated Michelle Li of Canada in her first-round match by ‘20-22, 22-20, 21-19’ in 80 minutes.

This was Sindhu’s return match on the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour after a knee injury that kept her out of action since last year for four months. She got back to the court recently, securing the Badminton Asia Team Championships in Malaysia last month with the women’s team. She will next face world number 10, USA’s Beiwen Zhang. She last played Zhang in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open last year, where the Indian registered a loss.

Kidambi Srikanth moved to the pre-quarterfinals with a victory over Chinese Taipei shuttler Chou Tien-chen by ‘21-15, 20-22, 21-8’. This was his third win over the Chinese Taipei shuttler in seven matches. Srikanth, the world number 24 will now play China’s Guang Zu in the pre-quarters.