French women’s gymnastics coach gets suspended amid allegations of abuse

The Paris Olympics are a mere five months away. Prior to this highly anticipated event, Dimitru Pop, the coach for the French women’s artistic gymnastics team, has been provisionally suspended amidst an investigation into allegations of violence and abuse. This startling development was confirmed by the technical director of the French gymnastics federation, who disclosed the information to Reuters on Wednesday (March 7). Despite this, Pop has not been available for comment.

Significantly, the inquiry was initiated by the French sports ministry last May. “He has been suspended. At this stage, we have no comment to share. The Federation will answer all questions as part of the investigation,” stated Kevinn Rabaud, the technical director of the French gymnastics federation.

The women’s team secured their spot in the forthcoming Paris 2024 Olympics last October by clinching bronze in the world championships. Pop is one of three coaches for the women’s team within the French federation. Undoubtedly, this is a significant setback for both the coach and the French women’s team just before the prestigious event. It remains to be seen what unfolds from the investigation. Currently, the awaited statement from the Sports Ministry adds to the intrigue.

Tourists Denied Free Access to Opening Ceremony Viewing

In separate news, it was disclosed on Tuesday (March 5) that tourists will not have the opportunity to freely view the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics along the Seine River. The French government made this announcement due to security apprehensions regarding the unprecedented open-air event. Instead, access will be by invitation only. Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin commented, “To manage crowd movement, we can’t tell everyone to come. For security reasons that everyone understands, notably the terrorist threat of recent weeks, we are obliged to make it free but contained.”