Gulf of Aden Cargo Vessel Attack: 13 Indian Crew Safe

Two days after responding to a drone strike on a Liberian-flagged commercial vessel in the Gulf of Aden, the Indian Navy confirmed the safety of the ship’s 23-member crew, which includes 13 Indian nationals. The incident occurred on March 4, around 90 nautical miles southeast of Aden, prompting the Indian Navy to deploy INS Kolkata to assist the merchant vessel, named MSC Sky II. Following the attack, the vessel’s master reported smoke and fire onboard, leading INS Kolkata to swiftly divert and provide necessary aid, eventually escorting the ship to Djibouti’s territorial waters.

A team of 12 Indian Navy personnel specializing in firefighting boarded the merchant vessel to help extinguish the residual fire and smoke. Additionally, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team was dispatched to assess any remaining risks. With the crew of 23, including the 13 Indian nationals, confirmed safe, the vessel is now en route to its next destination. This event underscores the Indian Navy’s dedication to safeguarding seafarers in the region amidst growing concerns over attacks on commercial vessels, particularly in the Red Sea.