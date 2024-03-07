Hollywood actress Kristen Dunst says that she is done with playing the sad mom roles

Hollywood actress Kristen Dunst is no longer interested in portraying the melancholic mother roles. Despite delivering commendable performances throughout her career, Dunst achieved her first Academy Award nomination for her role in 2021’s The Power of the Dog.

In Jane Campion’s film, Dunst portrayed the characters of a wife and mother, receiving widespread acclaim for her portrayal. However, she expressed dissatisfaction with the types of roles offered to her following her acclaimed performance in The Power of the Dog.

During a recent interview with Marie Claire, the 41-year-old actress discussed her two-year hiatus after her Oscar nomination, remarking, “There’s definitely fewer quality roles for women my age.”

Addressing the issue of being typecast, Dunst, a mother of two children aged two and five, lamented, “I haven’t worked in two years… Every role I was being offered was the melancholic mother.” She emphasized the challenge of balancing motherhood with her professional aspirations, stating, “To be honest, that’s been hard for me… because I need to support myself. The most challenging aspect is being a mother and… not feeling like I have anything for myself. That’s a struggle faced by every mother—not just me.”

Ending her hiatus, Kristen is set to appear in director Alex Garland’s Civil War. In the upcoming film, she portrays Lee Smith, a photojournalist covering the American war zone, risking her life for her profession.

Discussing the forthcoming drama, Dunst expressed enthusiasm for the fresh opportunity it presents. “When I read the script, I thought, I’ve never done anything like this,” she remarked, commending the director for his willingness to push boundaries.