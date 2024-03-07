IGL reduces CNG prices: Details

New Delhi: Indraprastha Gas has reduced price of compressed natural gas (CNG) in Delhi, The prices were slashed by Rs 2.5/kg effective from today, March 7.

The revised selling price of CNG in Delhi shall be Rs 74.09 per kg, while it will be Rs 78.70 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

Earlier the Mahanagar Gas (MGL) announced a decrease in CNG prices by Rs 2.5 per kg to Rs 73.50 per kg in Mumbai.

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) is the firm which retails CNG and PNG in Delhi and Mahanagar Gas (MGL) is the firm which retails CNG and PNG in Mumbai. Natural gas when compressed becomes CNG for use as fuel in automobiles. The same gas is also piped to household kitchens and industries for cooking and other purposes.