India and Japan aim to modernize UN structure: EAM Jaishankar

India and Japan, described as pivotal powers in Asia’s multipolar landscape by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, are jointly advocating for a modernization of the UN structure to uphold principles of freedom, transparency, and a rules-based order. Jaishankar emphasized this during the first Raisina Roundtable in Tokyo, the second stop on his four-day visit to South Korea and Japan. He highlighted the need for reform within the United Nations, underscoring the importance of ensuring that the organization’s structures align with contemporary global realities.

As members of the G4 grouping, India and Japan are pushing for reforms to make the UN more relevant and adaptable to current challenges. Jaishankar acknowledged the uphill nature of this endeavor but stressed the shared commitment of both countries to uphold principles of freedom, openness, and transparency. There is a growing call for an expansion of the UN Security Council’s permanent membership to better reflect today’s world, with both India and Japan being strong contenders for such roles.

Jaishankar observed that the global landscape has become more volatile and unpredictable, necessitating countries to navigate challenges from both national and relational perspectives. He highlighted the increasing difficulty in achieving consensus within the multilateral framework, citing the disorder in the world as a significant factor. Despite these challenges, India and Japan are seen as natural partners, sharing common values as democracies and market economies. The Raisina Roundtable serves as a platform to deepen exchanges between the two countries, enhancing strategic cooperation and setting the stage for future collaboration.