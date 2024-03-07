India and US reaffirm commitment to combat terrorism

The joint efforts between India and the US to combat terrorism, particularly emphasizing the importance of bringing to justice the perpetrators of past terrorist attacks like the 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot attacks. This reaffirmation was made during the 20th meeting of the US-India Counter Terrorism Joint Working Group and 6th Designations Dialogue.

Ambassador Elizabeth Richard and Ambassador KD Dewal led their respective delegations in these discussions, underscoring the enduring partnership between the two nations in countering terrorism and promoting regional security. Both sides acknowledged terrorism as a significant threat to international peace and reiterated their commitment to collaborative efforts in addressing emerging threats and tactics in terrorism.

The dialogue also focused on sharing information, capacity-building, and bilateral and multilateral cooperation to tackle challenges such as the use of the internet by terrorists, international movement of terrorists, terrorist financing, and radicalization to violence. Overall, the meeting highlighted the ongoing collaboration between India and the US in combating terrorism and ensuring the safety and security of their citizens and global peace.