International Women’s Day 2024: Health tips for women

International Women’s Day is celebrated annually on March 8. The theme for the year 2024 is ‘Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress.’

A woman goes through multiple changes throughout her life.Here are some health that can help women focus on their reproductive health and overall well-being.

1. Get regular check-ups: Prioritize regular gynaecological check-ups to monitor reproductive health. Regular check-ups help detect issues early.

2. Get all the vital nutrients: Maintain a balanced diet rich in iron, calcium and folic acid to support reproductive health and bone density and prevent anemia. Adequate hydration is essential for optimal health.

3. Exercise regularly: Exercise is crucial for maintaining a healthy weight and reducing the risk of conditions like polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) and gestational diabetes. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise most days of the week.

4. Prioritize mental health: Try stress management techniques including meditation, yoga and a better sleep cycle.

5. Avoid smoking and limit alcohol intake: Smoking as well as too much alcohol consumption can harm your reproductive health.