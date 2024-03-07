International Women’s Day 2024: Natural remedies for Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8. The day is also a time to address the unique health challenges women face.

Polycystic ovary syndrome, also called PCOS is a medical condition. In women of reproductive age, it is one of the most common endocrine complications that leads to hormonal imbalance. PCOS is characterized by irregular menstrual cycles, excess androgens and ovarian cysts. PCOS can lead to a range of symptoms including weight gain, menstrual irregularities, acne, patches of thickened dark skin, hair growth and fertility issues.

5 herbs for PCOS treatment:

Fenugreek: This herb is known for its ability to regulate menstrual cycles and improve insulin sensitivity. It is beneficial for managing PCOS-related irregular periods and insulin resistance.

Spearmint: Spearmint tea has shown promoting results in reducing excess hair growth associated with PCOD due to its anti-androgenic properties.

Cinnamon: Cinnamon help regulate menstrual cycles and improve insulin sensitivity.

Licorice Root: Licorice root may help lower testosterone levels in women with PCOS, addressing symptoms like acne and excess hair growth. It also supports hormonal balance.

Pippali: Pippali is a strong rejuvenator, carminative and antioxidant that combats free radical damage and prevents oxidation of healthy cells in the reproductive system. This herb helps to manage weight, improve insulin resistance and balance hormone levels.