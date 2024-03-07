International Women’s Day 2024: Yoga asanas to help reduce acne

Polycystic ovary syndrome, also called PCOS is a medical condition. In women of reproductive age, it is one of the most common endocrine complications that leads to hormonal imbalance. PCOS is characterized by irregular menstrual cycles, excess androgens and ovarian cysts. PCOS can lead to a range of symptoms including weight gain, menstrual irregularities, acne, patches of thickened dark skin, hair growth and fertility issues.

Regular yoga practice can help alleviate some of its symptoms, including acne, by reducing stress, improving hormonal balance, and promoting overall well-being.

Yoga asanas that may help manage PCOS symptoms such as including acne:

1. Ustrasana:

Sit while resting on your calves and knees

Your thighs should not be touching your calves

Now slowly place your hands on your ankle

At this point, your face should be facing the ceiling

Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and repeat for 3-5 minutes

2. Setu Bandhasana:

Put your feet firmly on the ground while lying down on your back with the knees bent

Legs should remain hip-width apart at this point

With the palms facing down, position your hands at your sides

Inhale, then gently lift your hips off the floor while rolling your spine up

Press your feet firmly into the ground

To raise your hips higher, try to tighten your hips

Return to your normal position after holding this position for 4–8 breaths

3. Janu Sirsasana:

Sit on the floor with your left leg folded in (how you would normally sit with your legs folded)Place your right leg straight facing front

At this point, your left foot should both be pointing towards the right and your right foot should be pointing at the front

Now take both of your arms and use them to hold your right leg

At this point, your head should be facing your right leg, hence the name ‘head-to-knee pose’

Hold this position for a few seconds and release slowly

Repeat this on the other side and do 4-5 sets

4. Balasana:

Sit straight with your legs folded

At this point, your feet are supposed to be facing upwards

Now, slowly bend your torso forward on the floor

At this point, your arms should be extending forward as well, as far as possible

Your face should also be facing the floor as well as your palms

Your calves, forehead, and palms should all be touching the ground in this position

As it only stretches your body and is a resting pose, it provides comfort and relaxation

Hold this position for 10-15 seconds and perform 4-5 sets daily.

5. Viparita Karani:

In this pose, you are required to hold your legs above your head

To do so, traditionally, you lay on your back and lift your legs above the ground at a 90-degree angle

You further, use your arms to push your legs to lift further

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground are your head, arms (from shoulder to elbows), and upper back

Your toes are supposed to be facing the sky

However, being able to do this asana comfortably takes time and practice. Hence, you can try using the support of a wall to rest your legs at a 90 degrees angle

To better perform this asana as a beginner, you can place 1-2 pillows under your lower back to further elevate the body with exterior support