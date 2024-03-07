Know four types of stress languages

According to relationship experts, a stress language is the way someone responds to/expresses stress. It’s different for everyone. Knowing this can help manage relationships, emotions and understanding of oneself.

Mental fitness expert Maya Raichoora has shared a list of four stress languages.

Fight:

According to Maya Raichoora, if you react in any of the following ways, then your stress language is ‘Fight’:

– ‘you are wrong I am right’

– facing perceived threat more aggressively

– tend to have quite extreme physical reactions

– shouting/ arguing/ punching

– heart beats fast

– more explosive

– needing control

People who resonate with this type response tend to have pent-up anger and find it difficult to cool down quickly after a conflict. So, they should practice mindfulness, meditation, or therapy to balance their emotions well.

Flight:

According to Maya Raichoora, if you react in any of the following ways, then your stress language is ‘Flight’:

– ‘let’s talk about something else’

– running away to find safety elsewhere

– want to hide/avoid

– feeling tense and trapped

– workaholic

– high anxiety or panic

Such people tend to push away their emotions and feelings, and instead focus on other things to distract themselves. This is not a healthy practice in the long run. They need to sit down with their feelings, accept the reality and then find healthy solutions to their problems.

Also Read; Know what emotional dysregulation is

Freeze:

According to Maya Raichoora, if you react in any of the following ways, then your stress language is ‘Freeze’:

– ‘ummm’

– can’t speak/goes quiet

– wants to be alone

– can’t register advice or instructions

– dissociation

– difficulty making decisions

Such people tend to disassociate with the outside world in order to protect themselves from being hurt.

Fawn:

As per Maya Raichoora, people who have ‘Fawn’ as their stress language, resonate with the following responses the most,:

– wants to please people and overcome conflict asap

– says yes

– over apologises

– scared to say what they are thinking

– doesn’t want to be alone

– struggles to keep boundaries

– immediately acting to avoid conflict

This type of stress response makes people avoid their circumstances by pleasing other people, which is detremental to their own mental health. People who resonate with this kind of behaviour should prefer therapy or positive affirmations to rewire their self-concept.