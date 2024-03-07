Lawmakers in Alabama pass legislation protecting In-Vitro Fertilisation providers

Lawmakers in Alabama have approved legislation safeguarding providers of In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF), a mere fortnight after a contentious decision by the state’s highest court that essentially posited embryos as individuals entitled to life protection.

Governor Kay Ivey promptly enacted the bill into law, prompting several fertility clinics in the state to recommence IVF treatments.

This development offers relief to families whose fertility procedures were suspended in Alabama following a ruling by the state’s Supreme Court, which deemed embryos to be akin to children. This decision arose from a case involving the accidental destruction of frozen embryos at a fertility clinic. The legislation, supported by Republicans, seeks to grant civil and criminal immunity to providers and patients in cases involving the damage or destruction of embryos.

The law will have a retroactive effect. The Alabama Supreme Court’s ruling led three major IVF providers in the state to cease operations due to apprehensions about facing ‘wrongful death’ lawsuits while providing medical care to pregnant women.

The legislation passed on Wednesday (Mar 6) was specifically designed to offer “civil and criminal immunity” to patients and clinics during IVF procedures, thus affording legal protection to doctors, patients, and manufacturers involved in such treatments.

However, according to reports from US media outlets, the new law does not address the fundamental issue of personhood central to last month’s landmark ruling. Consequently, the fertility clinic at the center of the legal dispute has yet to resume its services, as the new legislation falls short of providing the requisite legal safeguard for the clinic to do so.

The state court’s ruling sparked a nationwide debate concerning reproductive health autonomy and access to IVF services.