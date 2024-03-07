Lionsgate is planning to expand the hit franchise ‘Twilight’ with a new animated series

Twilight enthusiasts can rejoice as Lionsgate gears up to expand the immensely popular franchise with a fresh animated series. Michael Burns, vice chairman of Lionsgate, announced during a media conference at Morgan Stanley, “We’re going to go out with the ‘Twilight’ series, an animated series, I think there’ll be a lot of interest in that.”
This move follows earlier reports from Variety last April, which hinted at plans for a Twilight TV series adaptation. According to the report, Lionsgate Television is in the preliminary stages of developing the project.
Insights into the Twilight Animated Series:
The forthcoming animated series will draw inspiration from the Stephanie Meyer book series bearing the same title. Twilight enjoyed immense success as a film series, propelling lead actors Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart to instant stardom. Pattinson portrayed a vampire opposite Stewart, who portrayed his romantic interest. The film franchise also featured Taylor Lautner as a werewolf.
The Twilight saga comprises four novels: Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse, and Breaking Dawn. In 2015, Meyer released the book Life and Death: Twilight Reimagined, which introduced a gender-swapped narrative for the main characters, Bella and Edward. Subsequently, in 2020, Meyer published Midnight Sun, narrating the events of the first book from Edward’s perspective rather than Bella’s.
Post Your Comments