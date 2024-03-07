Lionsgate is planning to expand the hit franchise ‘Twilight’ with a new animated series

Twilight enthusiasts can rejoice as Lionsgate gears up to expand the immensely popular franchise with a fresh animated series. Michael Burns, vice chairman of Lionsgate, announced during a media conference at Morgan Stanley, “We’re going to go out with the ‘Twilight’ series, an animated series, I think there’ll be a lot of interest in that.”

This move follows earlier reports from Variety last April, which hinted at plans for a Twilight TV series adaptation. According to the report, Lionsgate Television is in the preliminary stages of developing the project.

Insights into the Twilight Animated Series:

The forthcoming animated series will draw inspiration from the Stephanie Meyer book series bearing the same title. Twilight enjoyed immense success as a film series, propelling lead actors Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart to instant stardom. Pattinson portrayed a vampire opposite Stewart, who portrayed his romantic interest. The film franchise also featured Taylor Lautner as a werewolf.

The Twilight saga comprises four novels: Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse, and Breaking Dawn. In 2015, Meyer released the book Life and Death: Twilight Reimagined, which introduced a gender-swapped narrative for the main characters, Bella and Edward. Subsequently, in 2020, Meyer published Midnight Sun, narrating the events of the first book from Edward’s perspective rather than Bella’s.