Man coerced into dancing on hot coals amid black magic suspicions

A case has been filed by the police in Maharashtra’s Thane district following reports that several individuals compelled a 75-year-old man to dance on burning coals, suspecting him of practicing black magic. The incident occurred in Kervele village, Murbad taluka, on March 4, resulting in the elderly man sustaining burn injuries. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter to ascertain the facts surrounding the incident.

In a video circulating on social media, a group of individuals is seen holding the elderly man while others cheer as he is coerced to dance on the hot coals. The episode unfolded during a religious gathering near a local temple, where approximately 15-20 individuals reportedly entered the man’s residence, forcibly brought him to the event, and subjected him to the ordeal. Allegations of black magic were leveled against the victim, and he was also subjected to physical assault by some villagers.

As a result of the ordeal, the elderly man suffered burn injuries to his feet and back. Following a complaint lodged by his family members, the police have taken action, registering a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused individuals. Charges have been filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to house-trespass, assault, wrongful restraint, and rioting, along with provisions of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice, other Inhuman and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.