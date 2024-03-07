Maruti Suzuki announce massive discounts up to Rs 1.50 lakh for Jimny

Mumbai: Leading car maker Maruti Suzuki has announced a massive discount in India for its off-roader Jimny. The company has introduced a limited-time offer, allowing customers to enjoy benefits up to Rs 1.50 lakh. Interested customers can enjoy the offer by visiting the company’s authorized dealership. The same also can be done online via Maruti’s official website. The offer is valid till March 31 only.

The customers can avail a cash discount of Rs 1.50 lakh. Apart from this, there are benefits worth Rs 53,000 on MY2023 Jimny, which includes a cooperate discount of Rs 3,000 and a cash discount of Rs 50,000.

Also Read: MG Motor launches new variant of Comet in India: Price, Features

The Jimny has been introduced in two trims – Zeta and Alpha, flaunting the starting price of Rs 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The vehicle is powered by a 1.5-litre K-series engine, which generates a max power of 103 BHP at 6,000 rpm and peak torque of 134.2 Nm at 4,000 rpm. This unit is mated with either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic transmission.

The Jimny gets a projector headlight setup, featuring LED DRLs with chrome finish grills at the front. The vehicle is given heavy cladding on the sides and is equipped with five-spoke alloy wheels.