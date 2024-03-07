MG Motor launches new variant of Comet in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Mumbai: MG has introduced a new variant of the EV Comet. The entry-level EV is now available with a 7.4kW AC charger. The updated models have been introduced at the starting price of Rs 8.24 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top model goes up to Rs 9.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

The EV can reach battery level from 0 to 100 in less than 3.5 hours, using the newly added fast charger. The EV comes with fully LED treatment from both the front and rear end. It runs on 12-inch alloy wheels. It is treated with multi-link coils suspension at the back, while the front is filled with McPherson struts in the front.

The micro-hatchback is powered by a 17.3kWh battery pack, which generates a max power of 42 bhp and 110Nm of peak torque. It offers a decent range of around 230, and comes with a top speed of 100 kmph.

Also Read: UAE Police issues revised list of fines, violations pertaining to vehicle impoundment

It also get additional features like an Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Stability Control, Rear Disc Brake, Hill-Hold Control, power foldable ORVM, turn indicator integrated DRL, Creep mode and body-coloured ORVMs.

MG Comet ex-showroom prices:

Executive – Rs 6,98,800

Excite – Rs 7,88,000

Excite FC – Rs 8,23,800

Exclusive – Rs 8,78,000

Exclusive FC – Rs 9,13,800