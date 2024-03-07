MG ZS EV Excite Pro variant launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: MG has introduced a new variant of the ZS EV called the Excite Pro. It comes with a dual-pane panoramic sunroof and is priced at Rs 19.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The MG ZS EV is now available in four variants – Executive, Excite Pro, Exclusive Plus and Essence, with prices starting at Rs 18.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

The electric SUV offers features like a digital key and Level 2 ADAS, which includes safety features like Traffic Jam Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Speed Assist System, Adaptive Cruise Control, six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, hill descent control and Lane Functions. It also has a 360-degree camera, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, wireless charger, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, and cutting-edge connected car technology.

All trims share the same 50.3kWh battery pack, providing an ARAI range of 461km, along with a front axle-mounted 177 bhp electric motor. The battery is said to offer a maximum range of 461 km on a single charge. MG claims a 0-100 km/h time of 8.5 seconds.

MG ZS EV ex-showroom prices:

Executive – Rs 18,98,000

Excite Pro – Rs 19,98,000

Exclusive Plus – Rs 23,98,000

Essence – Rs 24,98,000