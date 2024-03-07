NDRF collaborates with ITBP for deploying rescue teams along China border

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is teaming up with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) to deploy rescue units along the high-altitude areas along the China border. This collaboration aims to prepare them adequately for deployment in the Himalayan regions to handle disasters such as avalanches, landslides, and glacial lake outbursts.

Atul Karwal, the Director General of NDRF, announced plans to station NDRF personnel alongside ITBP units in forward areas along the border. This strategy involves establishing small rescue teams co-located at ITBP outposts in states like Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Sikkim. The NDRF is also in discussions with other border security forces like the Border Security Force and Sashastra Seema Bal for similar arrangements along borders with Pakistan, Nepal, and Bhutan.

Last year, the NDRF devised an action plan to station rescue teams in India’s mountainous regions to manage natural and man-made disasters. This initiative is driven by concerns over the growing frequency of disasters in the Himalayas due to climate change and human activities. The NDRF aims to station small teams permanently in areas prone to emergencies, emphasizing the importance of pre-acclimatization for effective response in high-altitude regions.