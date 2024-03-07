NIA announces Rs 10 Lakh reward for Bengaluru Rameshwaram cafe blast suspect

Following the recent bombing at Rameshwaram Cafe in Kundalahalli, Bengaluru, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its efforts to apprehend those responsible. The agency announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakhs for any valuable information leading to the arrest of the suspected bomber. Emphasizing confidentiality, the NIA assured informants that their identities would remain undisclosed, aiming to foster trust and prompt cooperation from the public. With dedicated hotlines established, individuals are encouraged to come forward with any relevant details to aid in the investigation.

In response to the incident, the NIA has expanded its probe beyond Bengaluru, conducting operations in other states as well. Investigative teams have visited Rameshwaram Cafe and examined the surrounding area for clues. Local inputs have also been gathered, focusing on the suspect’s potential escape route. There is speculation that the perpetrator may have fled to Tamil Nadu or Kerala, prompting the NIA to extend its search operations to these regions. Despite efforts, no arrests have been made thus far, highlighting the urgency of gathering crucial information to resolve the case swiftly.