Norka Initiative: Free Nursing Education Offered in Germany

The Norka Roots Triple Win program, in partnership with the German Federal Employment Agency and the German Agency for International Cooperation, has introduced a promising opportunity for Indian students. Through the Norka Triple Win Trainee Programme, high school graduates can access free nursing education and employment prospects in Germany. The initiative ensures comprehensive support, including German language training up to B2 level, continuous assistance until job placement, and monthly stipends during studies upon arrival in Germany. The program aims to equip participants with the necessary vocational training to work as registered nurses in the German healthcare sector.

Eligible applicants must have attained a minimum of 60% marks in their Plus Two examinations, with Biology included in the Science stream. Preference will be given to candidates who have achieved A2 or B1 levels in the German Language from recognized institutions such as Goethe, Telc, or testDaf after April 2023. Moreover, experience in the health sector will enhance the selection chances of applicants. Prospective candidates, aged between 18 and 27 and from Kerala, must have resided continuously in India for the past six months. They should also be able to attend offline language classes at the designated location.

Individuals interested in the program can submit their applications, comprising a CV, motivation letter, proof of German language proficiency, educational certificates, and relevant experience, to [email protected] before March 21. Further information is available on the official website www.norkaroots.org.