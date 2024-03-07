Petition in Varanasi court seeks permission for Gyanvapi cellar repairs

Varanasi’s district court has received a petition requesting permission to conduct essential repairs and maintenance on the cellar of the ancient temple complex at Kashi. Following the court’s approval on January 31 for Hindu prayers to be conducted in the cellar, the petitioners noted a surge in foot traffic at the mosque situated above.

The petitioners, consisting of Akansha Tiwari, Deepak Prakash Shukla, Suvid Praveen Kanchan, and Amit Kumar, highlighted concerns about the structural integrity of the cellar. They cited instances of water leakage from the ceiling and cracks in the stone beams, emphasizing the urgent need for repairs to prevent further deterioration.

Additionally, the petition expressed apprehensions about the increase in visitors to the mosque, alleging potential ill-intentions to disrupt the worship and darshan activities in the cellar. Furthermore, the petitioners advocated for the cessation of wearing shoes and slippers in the vicinity, considering it a direct affront to the religious sentiments of Hindus worldwide.