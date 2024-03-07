Pope Francis battles a cold; limits his speaking during a weekly audience in St Peter’s Square

Pope Francis, still contending with a cold, opted to limit his verbal contributions during a weekly audience in St. Peter’s Square on Wednesday. Instead, he chose to have an aide read aloud his prepared remarks. The pontiff also encountered difficulty boarding his vehicle, commonly referred to as the ‘Popemobile’, necessitating assistance into a wheelchair.

Health Concerns for the Pope:

The 87-year-old’s health has recently been a topic of concern. Over the past fortnight, his health issues have prompted him to cancel certain engagements and abstain from delivering certain speeches.

Last month, on February 24, the Vatican reported that the pope was grappling with a mild flu. The preceding week, Francis underwent a CT scan at a hospital in Rome, revealing bronchitis. During Wednesday’s audience, Francis elucidated that he would delegate the readings “because I still have a cold and I cannot read well.” Nonetheless, he briefly engaged with the audience toward the event’s conclusion, extending greetings to the faithful and advocating for peace in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Upon arrival in his specially designed vehicle, known as the Popemobile, Francis utilized a cane to navigate to his seat due to mobility challenges. Following the audience, he utilized a wheelchair to interact with individuals. While endeavoring to return to the Popemobile, he appeared to encounter difficulties and was subsequently assisted back into the wheelchair for departure from St. Peter’s Square.

This year, Francis is slated to embark on trips to Belgium, East Timor, Papua New Guinea, and Indonesia. Although specific dates for these excursions have not been disclosed, there is speculation that his mobility limitations may impact his travel plans for the year.