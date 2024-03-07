Ramadan 2024: Dates of Dibba Ramadan Festival 2024 announced: Details

Dubai: The Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced the dates of Dibba Ramadan Festival. First edition of the Dibba Ramadan Festival 2024 will be held from March 14 to April 8 at the Dibba Exhibition Centre.

The 26-day festival, organised by the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry. It will feature various entertainment and heritage activities, including daily and weekly draws, competitions, and valuable prizes for visitors. It will also feature games, and various types of folk and heritage arts, alongside popular and Arabic food stalls.