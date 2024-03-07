Ramadan 2024: Oman announces official working hours

Muscat: Labour Ministry in Oman has announced the official working hours for employees during the holy month of Ramadan.

‘It was decided that the official working hours for employees during the holy month of Ramadan in the units of the state administrative apparatus will be ‘flexible working hours’, starting from 9 am to 2 pm. The head of the unit may determine the hours of attendance and dismissal that suit the work of the unit in light of the established working hours as follows: from 7 a.m. to 12 pm, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 10 am to 3 pm,’ the statement issued by the ministry reads.

Also Read; French Open Badminton 2024: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth enter pre-quarters

The maximum working hours for Muslim workers in private sector establishments is 6 hours per day or 30 working hours per week.