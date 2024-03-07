Ramadan 2024: UAE announces revised school hours

Dubai: The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) announced revised school timings in Dubai during Ramadan. The authority said that school timings during Ramadan should not exceed five hours.

Some schools have set a 7.45am to 12.45pm schedule from Monday to Thursday; and the usual school timing on Fridays. KHDA has also directed the administrations of private schools in Dubai to determine the start and end.

Also Read: Realme 12 5G series launched in India: Price, Specifications

According to the Hijri calendar published by the Dubai Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD), Ramadan will likely commence on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.