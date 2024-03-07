Ramadan 2024: Working hours for government employees in Ajman announced

Ajman: The Human Resources Department of the government of Ajman has announced Ramadan working hours for its government employees. The timings are as follows:

– Monday to Thursday, 9am to 2.30pm

– Friday, 9am to 12pm

The authority said that government departments can implement a flexible work system according to their needs. This is provided each employee meets the total number of hours as per the Ramadan timings. On Fridays, departments can allow remote working for up to 70 per cent of their employees. They must ensure an appropriate number of employees present to let operations run efficiently.

Earlier, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) in the UAE announced the official working hours for public sector employees during Ramadan. Federal employees will work 3.5 hours less from Monday to Thursday and 1.5 hours less on Friday.

The Islamic holy month will see all ministries and federal agencies operating from 9am to 2.30pm from Monday to Thursday. On Fridays, working hours are from 9am until 12 noon, unless the nature of the work necessitates otherwise.

As per the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), private sector employees will have their number of work hours reduced by two during the Islamic holy month.

According to the Hijri calendar published by the Dubai Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD), Ramadan will likely commence on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.