Reports: Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are engaged

There are reports circulating that Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and actress Dakota Johnson have recently become engaged. The couple, who have been in a relationship for the past six years, exchanged rings a few weeks ago, although they have chosen to keep the news private.

Martin’s former wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, along with their children Apple and Moses, have expressed their support and well wishes for the couple.

According to information from The Mirror, the usually private couple has started sharing news of their engagement with close acquaintances. The report also suggests that Chris, aged 47, and Dakota, aged 34, have been deeply in love since the early stages of their relationship, leading to their decision to take this significant step forward.

Sources indicate that the couple is not feeling rushed to plan their wedding and are instead savoring this new chapter in their relationship.

Dakota, known for her roles in movies such as Fifty Shades of Grey and Madame Web, was spotted wearing an emerald ring on her ring finger during her 34th birthday festivities in Los Angeles in October 2023.

The actress has also recently shared her thoughts on motherhood and her close bond with Apple and Moses, the children of Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow.