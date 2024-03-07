Signs your partner is not enjoying sex with you

Sex life may start to fade in a long-term relationship. A decrease in sex frequency is expected in a long-term relationship. It has several reasons. Depression and stress at work, or exhaustion can contribute to loss of sex drive in men. A decrease in male sex hormones due to an endocrine disorder may also decrease libido.

So, it is important to understand the reasons of your partner’s lack of interest in sex. If you see the below signs in your partner, talk to him/her to figure out a solution.

Your partner seems passive during sex: If your partner seems passive or ‘checked out’ during sex, it is a sign that your partner is not enjoyable the action. It could be because they have something on their mind.

Often Goes To Bed Before You: If your partner is doing it often something might be wrong. He/she may be trying to avoid having sex with you.

Stopped Initiating Sex: It could be also a sign that your partner isn’t enjoying sex. If your partner has not been putting the effort lately, it could also be due to a loss of emotional or physical connection. Talking to your partner will help you both get to the bottom of the problem and find a solution.

Keeps Changing The Subject: Every time you say something sexual, he switches the topic and never flirts back with you- This can also mean he isn’t enjoying sex right now.