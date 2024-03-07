Stock market: Sensex, Nifty end flat

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended on a flat note in the volatile session on March 7 after hitting record highs at the opening trade. BSE Sensex settled at 74,119.39, up 33.40 points or 0.05 percent. NSE Nifty ended at 22,493.50, up 19.50 points or 0.09 percent.

About 2071 shares advanced, 1588 shares declined, and 111 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers were Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto, Tata Consumer, Tata Motors and JSW Steel. Top losers were M&M, BPCL, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank.

Also Read: International Women’s Day 2024: Health tips for women

Among sectors, bank, oil & gas, auto, realty ended in the red, while metal, capital goods, media and FMCG up 1-2.5 percent each. The BSE midcap index added 0.3 percent and smallcap index rose 0.7 percent.